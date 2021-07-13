Cliftonville have David Parkhouse offer rejected as Reds claim Derry City well off valuation for goalkeeper Aaron McCarey

Cliftonville goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The Creggan man also claimed the Brandywell men are some way off the Reds’ valuation for goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

It’s believed the ex-Dundalk net-minder, who worked with Ruaidhri Higgins at Oriel Park, had a release clause of £5,000 if he put in a transfer request to activate it but McLaughlin has confirmed that did not happen and the deadline for that trigger-clause has since expired.

“If you want to sign the best keeper in the Irish League and up there with the top keepers in the League of Ireland, then you have to pay top dollar,” insisted McLaughlin.

David Parkhouse, Derry City striker.

“Listen, you get what you pay for and if you don’t pay top dollar then you don’t get top quality and Aaron McCarey is a top quality goalkeeper. Yes there was a clause that the player had to trigger but he didn’t do that and that window has now closed, so his contract stands and any club now has to meet our valuation.”

Mick McDermott’s Glentoran are also thought to have enquired about McCarey’s availability and could be set to make a significant offer involving money and player-swaps following their Europa Conference League tie against Welsh side The New Saints.

While McLaughlin wouldn’t be drawn further on the Belfast men’s bid for Parkhouse, it’s believed a player-swap involving the big former Warrenpoint Town shot-stopper has been rejected by the Candy Stripes, however the Cliftonville boss is still keen to try and sign the Derry striker.

“I have known ‘Parky’ since he was young when he would come into training at Institute with his uncle Stephen, when I was still playing and I always rated him, even then,” he added.

“I always thought he was a top player and top striker and he proved that when he was last at Derry a few years ago. Yes, he has had a frustrating season this year and to be fair until recently since Ruaidhri came in they were having a frustrating season, but look you can’t judge him at what’s gone on in the first 10 odd games.

“So, look, if there’s an opportunity for us to get him then we and a host of other clubs are going to be interested in signing David Parkhouse. We have made them an offer, the same as other clubs, but our offer has been turned down and we’ll see where it goes.”

Meanwhile Derry City club members are reminded that the deadline for priority tickets for Friday night’s home game against champions Shamrock Rovers will expire at 12noon tomorrow (Wednesday).