Derry City sign Brandon Kavanagh from Shamrock Rovers on long term deal

New Derry City signing Brandon Kavanagh. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

The technically gifted midfielder joins his Ireland U21 and former Bray Wanderers teammate, goalkeeper Brian Maher at the Brandywell for the 2022 season after Derry agreed a nominal fee with Rovers.

It's a big statement of intent from Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins who has also added experienced Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan to his squad this morning.

Kavanagh, who was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year this season can play in several midfield positions including as a No.10 while he's also comfortable on both sides.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Kavanagh, pictured playing against Derry City for Shamrock Rovers in 2018, becomes Ruaidhri Higgins' latest signing ahead of the 2022 season.

The Dubliner, who was recently on Crystal Palace's radar, scored six goals and added seven assists in 27 league matches while out on loan with Bray Wanderers last season.

And Higgins believes he arrives at Derry at the perfect time in his career.

"Brandon is at the very early stage of his career, he's only turned 21 but he brings real quality and he's a really technical footballer who finds space easily and his game intelligence is right up there," said Higgins.