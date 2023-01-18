Derry City's Mark Timlin fires a shot at goal before Shakhtyor Soligorsk's Illia Galiuza could challenge during their Europa League encounter. Picture by Lorcan Doherty/Presseye.com

The Buncrana native, who was at Ipswich Town for a number years but failed to regularly break into their first team, returned home to join the Candystripes in 2014.

After impressing the then Derry boss Roddy Collins, the talented winger signed for the Brandywell men, but that campaign was extremely disappointing with the Dubliner getting the sack just seven months into his reign being replaced by Peter Hutton.

The Foylesiders just about avoided the relegation play-off in the 2015 season, they appointed Paul Hegarty in place of Hutton and Timlin became one of City's main players that campaign.

Derry were dragged into a relegation battle in the last third of the season, however the 28-year-old scored many important goals in their relegation fight and finished the season as side's top goalscorer with 10 goals in the league from 28 appearances.

Timlin left City to join St Patrick's Athletic in 2016, but re-joined the Maiden City club in 2017 under Kenny Shiels' stewardship, before joining Harps in July 2017, however injuries have meant he has decided to call it a day.

The left-winger posted on LinkedIn of his decision to call it a day: “As the old saying goes - All good things must come to an end!.

"After a gruelling few years of injury I've made the tough decision to hang up my football boots. This decision was not arrived at easily nor was it one I ever thought I'd have to make before I entered my thirties.

“If someone had told 14/15-year-old me that I'd be retiring at 28 and on the brink of becoming a fully qualified accountant only god knows what I'd have said back in response, it might have been colourful!