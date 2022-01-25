Ex-Derry City man Niall McGinn joins Dundee

Niall McGinn has signed for Dundee.

The Northern Ireland international was in his second spell with the Pittodrie club, after he re-joined from Gwangju in 2017.

Speaking on the Aberdeen website, manager Stephen Glass, said: “Niall has been an outstanding servant to the Club during his two spells here at Pittodrie.

“He is now at an important stage of his career where he wants the opportunity to play every week and unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer him that at the moment.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve no doubt Niall’s determination will prove him a success at his next Club, and he goes with our very best wishes.”

In total the former Dungannon Swifts man made 358 appearances, of which 299 were starts. He also scored 87 goals which means the 34-year-old is in 15th position on the all-time Aberdeen appearance list and 19th in the club's goalscoring charts.