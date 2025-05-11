The 2024 Foyle Cup Parade makes its way down Great James Street. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

As Derry and Strabane District Council waves farewell to another wonderful Jazz Festival, excitement is expected to increase daily ahead of the 2025 O’Neill’s Foyle Cup, the press launch for which will be held in St Joseph’s Boys’ School on May 30th.

During the press launch, teams will be informed of their opposition in the section matches, played during the first three days of the tournament. This year, the Foyle Cup tournament will welcome no fewer than 950 team entries, travelling from Australia, Canada, USA, South Africa, Spain, Finland, England and Scotland as well as from Ireland, north and south.

It is the highest entry of teams in the tournament’s 33-year history and organisers were delighted to confirm Rory Holden will be the special guest of honour at the launch, keeping with our ethos of recognising the achievement of local footballers who have gone on to play professional football at international level.

Diolain Ward, member of Foyle cup committee commented: “Rory has proven himself to be a great ambassador for his local grassroots club, Top of Hill Celtic, and for the Derry and District Youth F.A. As a young player he displayed not only immense talent and skill, but such modesty, and continues to do so, especially when talking about his own achievements in the game.”

Rory Holden

"In the season 2024/2025, Rory represented his team ‘New Saints’ in the UEFA Champions’ League four times (scoring once) and also played in the Europa League four times during the same period. In the Welsh Cup final he scored a tremendous goal to ensure his team end the season as treble winners! He’s a wonderful role model for the 20,000 young players who will play in this year’s Foyle Cup Tournament.”

Philip Devlin, another Foyle Cup committee member, added: "It is a wonderful privilege for the members of the Derry & District Youth FA, all unpaid volunteers, to deliver the city and district’s biggest annual event.

“The growth and interest in the Foyle Cup continue to rise annually – and with 950 teams entered this year, we have doubled the entry in two years from just over 450 teams, in 2023.

"Why are so many attracted to competing - the answer is relatively simple. The event, is well organised; the pitches are first class; the friendliness yet high standard of competition; the welcome afforded all visitors by those involved in hotel and tourism - added to the welcome afforded all visitors by local people.”

Diolain Ward reinforces this viewpoint, adding: “The huge numbers of visitors are ever increasing annually. It is estimated that during the course of the week-long event, when over 3,300 matches are scheduled over the six days of competition, more than 200,000 spectators will attend the 55-plus venues used during the week.

“This figure is based on last year’s statistics. However, all this would not be possible, were it not for the support afforded us as organisers by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, O’Neill’s Sports, Derry Credit Union, Seagate, Inner City Trust and Brunswick Movie Bowl.”

Philip Devlin concluded: “Just as this tournament attracts teams from all over the world, our biggest team in the tournament - the referee team - will witness no fewer than 275 match officials present during the week and all from all across the globe.”