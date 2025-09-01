Sean Patton has joined Reading on a permanent move from Derry City.

TALENTED teenage striker Sean Patton has joined League One outfit Reading on a two-year deal from Derry City for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19 year-old from Drumkeen has made 10 appearances for Tiernan Lynch's side this season including a 20 minute spell as a second half substitute in the recent 2-1 win in Galway - his last action for the Candy Stripes.

Patton was an unused substitute for Friday night's 2-2 draw against St Patrick's Athletic before travelling to Berkshire for a medical on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland underage international will join the Royals U21 squad for the 2024/25 season following a successful trial period at the club during their trip to Fota Island in July.

Portsmouth had also been running the rule over the ex-Finn Harps striker for the past 12 months following a successful trial at Fratton Park but Reading tabled an offer on Monday.

The Royals were docked six points for financial issues last season before a summer takeover by ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig ended a turbulent period of job cuts, unpaid wages and administration. It's understood Derry City managed to negotiate significant performance related and sell-on clauses for the player as part of the deal.

Manager Tiernan Lynch wished the striker every success on his move and said: “Sean is the type of player who gives you everything whether that is in training or a game and he obviously has his whole career ahead of him.

“He’s done well for us this season and we’re delighted to see him get this opportunity. On behalf of everyone at Derry City I want to wish him every success on his move to Reading.”