TIERNAN Lynch has called for his Derry City players to show 'bouncebackability' and resilience heading into Monday night's clash with St Patrick's Athletic at Inchicore.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a phrase coined by former Northern Ireland striker and former Crystal Palace and QPR boss Ian Dowie who Lynch worked closely with during his consultancy role at Larne Football Club.

This new-look Derry City side has already shown the capacity to quickly respond to a setback when they battled to a 1-0 victory over Bohemians at Brandywell after their last trip to Dublin ended in a humbling defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just one win from three so far, Lynch knows his team must produce another significant performance to get something from Richmond Park but he's confident it's only a matter of time before his team clicks.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is back in the dugout for tonight's clash against St Patrick's Athletic. Photograph: George Sweeney

He's learned from that opening day trip to Dublin and hopes it will stand his team in good stead ahead of tonight's test against one of the favourites for the league title.

When asked if he expected a positive response on Monday night, Lynch answered; "You hope so. That's definitely something we will be looking at. There's no hiding place, me included and we need that bouncebackability.

"I thought a win last week would have stood us in good stead going into this match. Waterford have to take credit because they had three chances and took two of them, while we had 15 shots and scored one. That was probably the big difference after 90 plus minutes. But we have got to dust ourselves off, go down to Dublin and try and put this right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those boys are hurting in there. They know we didn't do the things that we had worked so hard on all week and prepared for but we have to roll our sleeves up, take it on the chin and go again.

"Listen, I keep saying this and this defeat is not going to change my mind. I work with these players every day and they’re a top bunch. You can’t ask for any more off them as far as their work ethic is concerned and their professionalism.

"I’m not going to sit here and try to make excuses or say it will take time or this, that and the other. This wasn’t good enough on our part and we’ll take that on the chin and we’ll move onto Monday night." Lynch returns to the dugout having served his one match suspension against Waterford.

"Yeah, you feel like you can't affect the game as much as you would like to or can from ground level. As I said, it was a difficult night, we never really got going from the first whistle. We didn't get any rhythm into our game, as far as in possession was concerned. We didn't that press and that aggressiveness that we showed last week.

"We need to find consistency now in what we do. We need that very clear identity of what we are all about."

--