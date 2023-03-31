Dublin pair Cormac Costello and Eoin Murchan close in on Padraig McGrogan during the League match in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 44

​Rory Gallagher is expecting to face a rejuvenated Dublin in Sunday's Division Two final but says Derry have their own Croke Park point to prove.

Sunday's encounter is the second between the counties in less than a month after Brendan Roger's dramatic injury time point capped a fantastic victory on a memorable night in Celtic Park at the beginning of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With promotion secured and a week's break already in the bag for the Oak Leafers, the league final (1.45pm) has taken on the guise of pre-Championship build-up for both counties with Derry due to face Fermanagh in their Ulster Championship opener on April 15th. Dublin are not in Leinster action until April 23rd against either Wexford or Laois but with that earlier meeting still fresh in the memory, Gallagher is anxious to see if his team can rise to the challenge of Dublin on home turf.

Ethan Doherty is intercepted by Dublin's Lee Gannon and John Small during the League game in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 47

"I would say Dublin probably do feel they have a point to prove," explained Gallagher, "They have lost in extra time in one All Ireland semi-final and lost by one point in another last year. They will not like that and it’s not what they are used to so until they win the All Ireland again they’ll feel they have a point to prove. I understand that totally but we also feel we still have a point to prove.

"We didn't perform in Croke Park last year against Galway and we've never won an All Ireland or got to a final with this team so we have plenty to prove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about who can learn most, seeing who can adapt. Both teams have a feel for each other now. Dublin will have watched us and have got a great feel for us after that game in Celtic Park. Likewise we have experience of them now so I think it sets things up perfectly for a really brilliant battle for both teams."

Chrissy McKaigue will be assessed close to the game but is unlikely to be risked if there is any doubt after rolling an ankle against Cork while Eoin McEvoy is in a similar 'wait and see' situation. Both Matthew Downey and Lachlan Murray played in the Under 20s' impressive victory over Fermanagh on Wednesday night and will likely be on the bench.

For Dublin, the return of legendary keeper Stephen Cluxton represents a major boost and Gallagher is a big fan of the eight time All Ireland winner.

"Dublin have narrowly lost those two All Ireland semi-finals and Stephen Cluxton was the best clutch moment player - not just goalkeeper - in Ireland for 14 or 15 years. I believe that Dublin believe he can come up with the decisive plays that can influence the games. It is very, very simple," explains Gallagher when asked what Cluxton will add to the Dubs’ squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will give them a big lift because he is a remarkable sportsperson, a remarkable player. They'll believe he can be the difference between winning and losing in very tight games because he has been but the other side to all that is they have an excellent young keeper who gave a great display in Celtic Park and he’ll be looking to keep his place."

An interesting footnote in the first 'split' season has been the gap between league and championship, 13 days in Derry's case, and while the Derry boss admits he has sympathy for counties facing a seven day turn around, he believes Derry have ample time to prepare to face the Erne County.

"You are never going to risk things in a league final with a Championship tie so close but I can't see Dublin being in too many Division Two finals over the next few years because they are going to be in Division One," he added, "We are fortunate that we get the chance to play them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally, the 13 days to the Fermanagh match, I think it's irrelevant. That's more than enough time to get ready for any championship match and it's just the way our sport has gone. I do feel sorry for anyone who is out in the championship seven days later but that's something for Croke Park to look at and try to avoid in the future.

"But no, a league final is an event that people should look forward to. I think Allianz, the league sponsors, must be delighted. To have ourselves and Dublin, two All Ireland semi-finals from last year - we're a new team on the block; to have All Ireland finalists, Galway, and then Mayo, one of the best teams over the last decade, it's a very unique foursome and something for people to get excited about.