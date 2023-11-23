Paul Casey returns with ‘The Long Road Back’ featuring ‘Peace Bridge’ single written by Chris Rea
His new 12-track record, ‘The Long Road Back’, written, recorded, produced and mixed by Paul in his own Cable Junction Studio, will be released next week in time for a hometown showcase gig in St. Columb’s Hall on December 1.
Track two has been written by Rea, famed for his ‘Road to Hell’ and ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ hits, and references the Peace Bridge in Derry.
According to Paul: “This came about when Chris sent me the demo, he said he wrote it with me in mind and that I should record it. It’s a song about hope, and I loved it instantly.”
There‘s perhaps never been a more apt time to release Peace Bridge. In the world’s current wartime turmoil, the song is set to strike a chord across Ireland, and beyond.
It’s a song about two guys from different sides (and the possibilities of just what that might mean) meeting on a bridge. They share a cigarette. They ‘try to remember what they tried to forget’. And on the snow-swept bridge, ‘both sides disappear’…
The music video was filmed by Casey against the backdrop of the walled city’s Peace Bridge, the same bridge referenced by Rea in the song.
Casey has created a truly audio-visual album experience, by filming and directing a music video for every single track.
With Casey on guitar and vocal duties, the album features an all-star cast of leading musicians, including his regular band: Liam Bradley on drums and percussion and the renowned John McCullough on piano, Hammond, synths & Fender Rhodes.
A series of equally seasoned musicians appear throughout the album, including Damien McGeehan on fiddle, Lauren Doherty on backing vocals, Marty Coyle on bouzouki, Paul Cutliffe on whistle and pipes and Alexander Korukovetz on accordion.
In 2020, Casey set the stage for his music videos when he directed his take on Van Morrison’s In The Days Before Rock ‘N’ Roll for Hot Press’ Rave On, Van Morrison! initiative.
‘The Long Road Back’ is available on all digital streaming platforms from December 1. Pre-order now on Bandcamp.