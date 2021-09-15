Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 536.7 cases per 100,000

Between September 8 and September 14, there were 812 cases giving a seven day rate of 536.7 per 100,000, down from 580.4 on Tuesday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (630.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (610.1) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (595.2) now all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Ards and North Down (403.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (421.6), Belfast (457), Newry, Mourne and Down (458.7), Mid Ulster (473.3), Mid and East Antrim (479.6) and Causeway Coast and Glens (495), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 506.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 13 and September 14 was 100.

In total 23,792 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.