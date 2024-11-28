Derry commitment to zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 hailed ahead of World AIDS Day

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derry & Strabane’s commitment to aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 has been hailed at Stormont ahead of World AIDS Day this weekend.

The local council signed up to the United Nations Fast Track Cities initiative in support of a campaign by charity Positive Life and a motion tabled by Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy earlier this year.

Speaking at Stormont this week Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said: “Positive Life has been leading the way in promoting the Fast-Track Cities initiative, which aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Recently, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council joined Belfast City Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council in committing to the initiative, and it is encouraging other councils across Northern Ireland to follow suit.

Derry & Strabane’s commitment to aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 has been hailed at Stormont ahead of World AIDS Day this weekend.Derry & Strabane’s commitment to aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 has been hailed at Stormont ahead of World AIDS Day this weekend.
Derry & Strabane’s commitment to aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 has been hailed at Stormont ahead of World AIDS Day this weekend.

"To mark World AIDS Day, many councils across Northern Ireland will light up public buildings on Friday, November 29 as a show of support. That is a powerful reminder of the importance of breaking stigma and knowing your status.”

Read More
Zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030: Positive Life welcomes Derry & Strabane Council'...

She pointed out that HIV and AIDS are ‘no longer the devastating diseases that they once were’.

"Advances in medicine and technology mean that HIV can be effectively treated and managed, and we are closer than ever to ending new transmissions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On December 1, we will shine a light on the real experiences of people living with HIV. Let us take the opportunity to celebrate their strength and resilience and reaffirm our commitment to a future where HIV does not stand in the way of anyone's life,” she said.

Brother of Derry pop star speaks of AIDS stigma and devastation

Related topics:DerryStrabaneBelfast City CouncilSandra DuffyCastlereagh City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice