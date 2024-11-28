Derry commitment to zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 hailed ahead of World AIDS Day

Derry & Strabane’s commitment to aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 has been hailed at Stormont ahead of World AIDS Day this weekend.

The local council signed up to the United Nations Fast Track Cities initiative in support of a campaign by charity Positive Life and a motion tabled by Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy earlier this year.

Speaking at Stormont this week Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said: “Positive Life has been leading the way in promoting the Fast-Track Cities initiative, which aims for zero new HIV transmissions by 2030.

"Recently, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council joined Belfast City Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council in committing to the initiative, and it is encouraging other councils across Northern Ireland to follow suit.

"To mark World AIDS Day, many councils across Northern Ireland will light up public buildings on Friday, November 29 as a show of support. That is a powerful reminder of the importance of breaking stigma and knowing your status.”

She pointed out that HIV and AIDS are ‘no longer the devastating diseases that they once were’.

"Advances in medicine and technology mean that HIV can be effectively treated and managed, and we are closer than ever to ending new transmissions.

"On December 1, we will shine a light on the real experiences of people living with HIV. Let us take the opportunity to celebrate their strength and resilience and reaffirm our commitment to a future where HIV does not stand in the way of anyone's life,” she said.