Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 89.6 cases per 100,000

Between June 8 and June 14, there were 135 cases giving a seven day rate of 89.6 cases per 100,000, up from 81 on Monday.

Ards and North Down (18), Lisburn and Castlereagh (24.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (25.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (27.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.3), Belfast (33.1), Mid Ulster (35.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (38.3), Mid and East Antrim (39) and Fermanagh and Omagh (57.3), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 38.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 13 and June 14 was 22.

In total 12,973 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.