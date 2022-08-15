Western Trust relaxes COVID-19 visiting restrictions - next review September 5

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exceptions continue to apply in some areas. If the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the local community over the coming weeks, it is hoped that the Trust will move to a further ‘gradual easing’ of restrictions. This will be reviewed on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The Trust's Maternity Services will now allow the birthing partner to visit twice daily, and in addition one visit from one other nominated visitor can attend on one of these visits.

However, consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances. This will also need to be agreed with the midwife in charge.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Where social distancing is possible, the Trust's Neonatal Units will allow both parents, or two nominated visitors to spend as much time with their baby as they wish.

Parents may also visit together. To reduce risk, nominated visitors cannot be swapped or changed, to minimise the number of people with whom the baby has contact. The Trust remains unable to extend visiting to grandparents at present unless in exceptional circumstances.

Any child admitted to the Children’s Ward can be accompanied by two people (either/both parents or two nominated caregivers from up to two households), at all times for the duration of the stay. The Trust would however ask that parents or other nominated visitors swap places (one person at a time at the bedside) to enable the Trust to maintain effective social distancing.

Cancer Services will remain unchanged. Two visitors can be facilitated to accompany each patient where the environment is COVID secure. This is subject to local discretion in response to individualised risk assessment due to the vulnerability of the patients being cared for in these units.

A spokesperson said: "The Trust treats the safety of its patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings.

"We would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask (covering their nose and mouth) when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

"It is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and take a LFD in line with current advice for the general population – they should not visit a hospital.

"Visitors are strongly encouraged to take a Lateral Flow test prior to visiting. It is important that all visitors who undertake LFD testing report the result of their test, irrespective of whether the LFD test is positive, negative or void. To report an LFD test result visitors should visit https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result or alternatively phone 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) from 7am to 11pm."

The Trust said that visitors should note that despite the latest government guidance that you no longer need to self-isolate from Day 5, as a precautionary measure, people should still avoid contact with people they know to be at higher risk from COVID-19 for 10 days, especially those with a weakened immune system and/or in hospital, to make sure they are no longer infectious.

Important information on visiting any Western Trust hospital:

The Trust said it treats the safety of its patients, staff and everyone attending its facilities with the utmost importance and therefore strongly advises anyone attending any of its facilities to visit a loved one, to take a lateral flow test prior to attending.

DO NOT ATTEND any Western Trust hospital or facility if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who is confirmed COVID-19 positive.

DO NOT ATTEND any Western Trust hospital or facility after Day 5 of testing positive. You should wait until after Day 10 before visiting.