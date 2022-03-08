£10m spent in Derry under £100 High Street Spend Local scheme

The minister released details of a Department for Economy analysis this week.

“That early analysis shows that the benefits of the scheme were enjoyed in all parts of Northern Ireland: in every one of our local constituencies and in every local government district.

“Over £27m was spent in the Belfast City Council area, while over £12m was spent in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.

Economy Minsiter Gordon Lyons.

“Over £10m was spent in each of the following local council areas: Newry, Mourne and Down; Derry City and Strabane; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh; and Ards and North Down. In the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, the figure spent was over £9m.

“In the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area and the Mid Ulster District Council area, more than £8 million was spent, while the figure for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area was just over £7.5m,” he told MLAs.

Mr. Lyons said 1,399,051 people were issued with a Spend Local card, of which 1,393,043 cards (99·6%) were activated.