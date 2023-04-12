Creggan resident claims PSNI ‘created tension’ during City Cemetery security operation

George Lynch, from Bligh's Gardens, said his car was damaged when youths threw stones at a Land Rover parked at the Iniscarn Crescent entrance.

"We've been living here 30 years and we don't need to be treated like this. We are just another statistic.

"Whether it is the dissidents or the PSNI it is the ordinary people in the street suffering," Mr. Lynch told the 'Journal'.

Bricks lying beside parked vehicles.

The PSNI confirmed its officers recovered four suspected pipe bombs in the cemetery in the same area where clothes worn by participants in Monday's un-notified Easter parade were removed and burnt.

The devices were taken away for forensic examination.

The PSNI said that during the public safety operation on Tuesday, PSNI officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles.

A dent caused by a brick thrown by youths towards a PSNI Land Rover parked at the Iniscarn Crescent entrance to the City Cemetery.

But Mr. Lynch expressed anger at the high profile security presence in the area.

"They are rioting again and the way we were treated by the PSNI was an absolute disgrace," he told the ‘Journal’.

He said local people and those attempting to use the cemetery were unable to get into their cars.

Radio, phone and internet communications were also down, according to Mr. Lynch, who told the 'Journal' he believed this was because the PSNI were using signal jamming technology.

Bricks lying on the pavement near housing at Iniscarn Crescent after police were attacked during a security alert on Tuesday.

"They have everything blocked. We couldn't get into our cars. There was an old man in the cemetery. He was paying his respects to his wife who died last year. The critter couldn't get into his car for an hour and a half and the police wouldn't lift the block to allow the critter into his car. He was blue with cold.

"My car was hit too. We've been living in the community 30 years and to be treated like this by the PSNI coming in here and creating tension."I'm not a political person and never have been but I saw what happened here today."

In response to the claim radio was jammed Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "We understand that, at times, police operations can cause disruption in the community. We work hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

Bricks and debris after Tuesday's security alert.

"During yesterday's public safety operation, we recognise disruption was caused. This was extremely regrettable, and we do not take these decisions lightly. Public safety is our priority and we cannot take any chances with that."

Mr. Lynch also claimed he was given short shrift by one PSNI officer when he approached them to complain.

"I knew there was going to be a lot of tension here. There were four or five young fellahs standing and when I went to get into my car, my immobiliser wouldn't work.

"The wee boys started throwing stones and I said to the police, 'Get this lifted. You shouldn't be in here. You are creating tension'.

The dented rooftop of George Lynch's car.

"They didn't event take me on. One of the young fellahs threw a stone, hit the side door and one bounced off the top of the roof and nearly hit my son."