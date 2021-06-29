Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 251.2 cases per 100,000

Between June 22 and June 28, there were 380 cases giving a seven day rate of 251.2 per 100,000, a rise from 235.3 on Monday.

The rate in Derry and Strabane is at its highest point since January.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (43), Mid Ulster (46.5), Fermanagh and Omagh (55.4), Mid and East Antrim (60.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (60.6), Belfast (60.8), Ards and North Down (63.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (78.8),Causeway Coast and Glens (96) and Newry, Mourne and Down (159.9) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 88.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 27 and June 28 was 66.

In total 13,622 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.