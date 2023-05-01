The atmosphere was electric at the weekend as the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival brought large crowds out to the city centre.
Here is a selection of photographs from the festivities.
1. The Jaydee Brass Band performs at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 12
2. The Jaydee Brass Band’s Dann Bogers, on the left, and Harbraken Joep performing at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 11
3. The SKA Beat’s Robbie Foley singing at the Cosh Bar during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 10
4. Johnny Quigley in the Maldron Hotel during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 09
