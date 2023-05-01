News you can trust since 1772
27 photographs from the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival

The atmosphere was electric at the weekend as the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival brought large crowds out to the city centre.

By Staff Reporter
Published 1st May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:40 BST

Here is a selection of photographs from the festivities.

The Jaydee Brass Band performs at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 12

The Jaydee Brass Band performs at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry's Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 12

The Jaydee Brass Band’s Dann Bogers, on the left, and Harbraken Joep performing at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 11

The Jaydee Brass Band's Dann Bogers, on the left, and Harbraken Joep performing at the Richmond Centre Steps during Derry's Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 11

The SKA Beat’s Robbie Foley singing at the Cosh Bar during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 10

The SKA Beat's Robbie Foley singing at the Cosh Bar during Derry's Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 10

Johnny Quigley in the Maldron Hotel during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 09

Johnny Quigley in the Maldron Hotel during Derry's Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 09

