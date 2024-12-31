Archbishop Eamon Martin's 2025 New Year message: 'Forgive us our trespasses; disarm our hearts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In his message for the World Day of Peace on January 1, Pope Francis draws the world’s attention to the incredible amount of money and resources being spent on weapons of war.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He echoes his Christmas Day urbi et orbi message, after he had opened the Holy Door for the Jubilee Year of Hope 2025, when he said:

“Come! Jesus is the Door of Peace...entering through that Door...calls us to leave behind our disputes and divisions, surrendering ourselves to the outstretched arms of the Child who is the Prince of Peace...I invite every individual, and all peoples and nations, to find the courage needed to walk through that Door, to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sound of arms and overcome divisions!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope Francis prays the Jubilee Year may be one in which peace shall flourish and hearts be fixed on the goals of true peace and a better world.

Archbishop Eamon Martin

He makes a strong plea that a ‘fixed percentage of the money earmarked for armaments’ might be used for ‘a global Fund’ to eradicate hunger and facilitate ‘education for sustainable development and combating climate change.’

This would help ‘disarm hearts’ so easily filled with anxiety, fear of war, or even desire for vengeance.

Pope Francis reflects on the mercy with which God constantly forgives our sins and every debt. He draws attention to the challenging words in the Our Father: “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much humanity needs God’s mercy and forgiveness for inflicting the horrors and brutality of war across the world today - in Gaza and other parts of the Holy land and Middle East; in Sudan, DRC, Yemen, Myanmar and Ukraine - sadly the list is long and shameful.

We need to cry out for forgiveness for spending: (in 2023) an estimated US$2.5trn on armaments and military resources - an amount since increasing, not decreasing.

Such expenditure cannot be reconciled with our Christian commitment to peace, the beliefs of any of the world’s major faiths, or secular principles of the common good and the flourishing of humanity.

The use in war of more and more sophisticated and powerful weapons - especially amid streets, homes, hospitals and schools - makes it difficult to distinguish so-called ‘modern warfare’ from terror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can tactics, which cause thousands of civilian deaths, alongside the wholescale destruction of food, water, health services and other infrastructure essential for survival, ever hope to restore justice and rights, resolve differences, respect human dignity, or provide a path for reconciliation and peace?

In 15 months, for example, we have witnessed not only the egregious October 7, 2023 terror attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Israel, including the taking of hostages - 100 of whom are still held captive in Gaza - but we have also seen a merciless and disproportionate response by Israel: over 45,000 people including 17,000 children have been cut down; two million people forcibly displaced; almost the entire population of Gaza is living in extreme hunger, and despite the reality of catastrophic famine conditions for hundreds of thousands of desperate civilians, humanitarian access is effectively blocked.

International humanitarian law says parties to a conflict cannot use disproportionate measures to achieve military objectives. The near-complete destruction of Gaza, and the bringing of its population to the brink of famine is, by any standard, a disproportionate measure.

I highlight Gaza not only because of the severe impact of this conflict, but because it is emblematic of the failure of the international community to prevent the escalation of conflict and to protect civilians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is despite rulings of the ICJ on protection from genocide, on illegal occupation of territories and on systemic discrimination.

I’m conscious people who have expressed similar views to these have been accused of anti-semitism. I wish to put it on record, once again, that I abhor the violations by Hamas and other Islamist militant groups against the people of Israel, and that I fully support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security.

This right has to be achieved in the context of a just peace, where the legitimate rights of Palestinians are also protected in line with international law.

I pray with Pope Francis, “May the sound of arms be silenced...May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war...May the doors of dialogue and peace be flung open throughout the region, devastated by conflict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-five years ago, on the occasion of the Great Jubilee Year of 2000, Pope John Paul II said: “Wars generally do not resolve the problems for which they are fought and therefore, in addition to causing horrendous damage, they prove ultimately futile. War is a defeat for humanity.”

This is clearly seen when the world continues to tolerate the escalation in production, supply, trade and use of weapons of war while so many other human needs need to be prioritised and resourced - like tackling hunger, famine, the impact of climate change, the scourge of addictions, and the essential health and educational needs of millions of people - throughout the world.

Pope Francis’ reminds us: “Peace does not only come with the end of wars but with the dawn of a new world, a world in which we realize that we are different, closer and more fraternal than we ever thought possible.”

That’s why we should pray fervently with the Holy Father:

‘Forgive us our trespasses, Lord, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In this cycle of forgiveness, grant us your peace, the peace that you alone can give

‘to those who let themselves be disarmed in heart,

‘to those who choose in hope to forgive the debts of their brothers and sisters,

‘to those who are unafraid to confess their debt to you,

‘and to those who do not close their ears to the cry of the poor.’