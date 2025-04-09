Derry-based NW Migrants Forum and partners awarded €3 million peace funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of the North West Migrants Forum has said that a new award of €3 million will be used to build a more inclusive Ireland for all.

Lilian Seenoi Barr was reacting to confirmation of funding for the ‘Intercultural Cross-Border Inclusion Project’, supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

The funding (€2,925,134.56) has been allocated following a joint application by five partners – North West Migrants Forum, Rural Community Network, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI), Irish Network Against Racism and Donegal Intercultural Platform clg. The Committee on the Administration of Justice and Social Change Initiative will act as associate partners during the project’s three-year lifespan.

Mrs Barr said the funding, which her organisation will lead out on, will be spent creating a more inclusive and welcoming society within communities on both sides of the border which are experiencing rapid demographic change.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr with staff and volunteers of the North West Migrants Forum. The Derry charity has just been awarded €3 million for its ‘Intercultural Cross-Border Inclusion Project’.

The charity CEO said: “This marks a significant milestone not only for our organisation, but for the collective vision shared by our incredible partners, a group of five grassroots organisations united by a common goal - to build positive relations, foster inclusion and promote a society that respects and celebrates its diversity.

“As the CEO of the North West Migrants Forum I am deeply honoured that our work has been recognised at this level.”

"This funding is a powerful affirmation of the commitment and dedication our small organisation has shown over the years to building a more inclusive Ireland, one where everyone feels they belong.”

Mrs Barr added that the money could not be more timely, arriving when anti-immigrant sentiment fuelled by disinformation and misinformation are on the rise.

“The PEACEPLUS fund will empower us to reach deeper into our communities, create safe spaces for meaningful dialogue and work collaboratively to find ways we can live together in peace and mutual respect.

“We are also thrilled to be working in partnership with four other inspiring organisations who have joined us in this collective effort. We are so excited that they have placed their trust in us to lead this important project and we deeply value their commitment to building a more inclusive and united society alongside us.

“We firmly believe that through conversation, education, and collective action we can counter fear with understanding and division with unity. Together, we will continue to shape an Ireland that reflects the values we all aspire to - inclusive, welcoming and strong in its diversity.”

“We look forward to this new chapter and the impact it will bring across the communities we serve.”