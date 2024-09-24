Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark H. Durkan has criticised the new Peacemakers Museum in the Bogside for using John Hume's name and image alongside Martin McGuinness and Mitchel McLaughlin despite concerns expressed by the late Pat Hume in 2020 that more views should have been represented.

At Stormont on Monday Mr. Durkan asked First Minister Michelle O’Neill to outline findings from an independent review into her Department’s approach to the Peacemakers Museum.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill replied: “TEO funded the extension and refurbishment of the Gasyard Centre, directly impacting the centre's ability to meet community needs.

"It now employs 19 staff directly and approximately 50 staff indirectly to ensure that the community has access to support services in the local area, with an array of projects on offer throughout the calendar year.

"The Peacemakers Museum hosted in the centre was funded solely through the Heritage Lottery Fund. An internal review was carried out under the raising concerns policy.

"The outcome of the internal review was independently reviewed by group internal audit and fraud investigation services. The conclusion of both reviews was that there was no breach of the capital process regarding Gasyard Development Trust’s proposal.”

Mr. Durkan went on to ask Mrs. O’Neill about reservations the late Pat Hume had about the concept behind the new museum which focused on John Hume, Martin McGuinness and Mitchel McLaughlin.

Inside the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 12-7-2024 : d

“Does the First Minister agree that the use of John Hume's name and image to promote a project despite his wife, Pat, and the Hume family expressing their opposition to it was and is wrong? What lessons have been learned by the Executive Office over the matter?” he asked.

Mrs. O'Neill replied: “I assure the Member that I am absolutely delighted that our Department was involved in funding and supporting the extension and refurbishment of the Gasyard Centre.

"I just referred to the employment that that created, what it means to the area and the fact that the community has access to support services in the area. That is fabulous. We stand over and are proud of that.

"TEO provides no direct funding for the Peacemakers Museum. Therefore, that issue is between the family and the museum.”

Mark H. Durkan

DUP MLA Gary Middleton also criticised the museum.

"Minister, there is no doubt that the Peacemakers Museum has proven to be divisive, not least among the nationalist community. There is no doubt as well that lessons need to be learnt by the Department about how such projects are handled.

"What lessons, does the Minister think, can be learnt as a result of what happened in the case of the Peacemakers Museum?” he asked.

Mrs O'Neill replied: “I remind the Member that TEO was not involved in funding the museum. Obviously, the Gasyard is different, and we are proud of that investment.

"There has been a lot of public commentary on the museum. Whilst we are not responsible for the content, TEO contracted Ulster University to provide additional assurance on the information that was shared in the content steering group and the development of the museum narrative.

"Ulster University and the National Lottery Heritage Fund confirmed that they were content that that had been met prior to construction works commencing. Like with all these things, it is much better to try to resolve them in a conversation as opposed to megaphone diplomacy.”

Later on Monday, Mr. Durkan raised a point of order to query the First Minister’s responses.

“Is it in order for a Minister to wash their hands of or to try to remove their Department's fingerprints from a project that would not or could not have proceeded without that Department's support?

"It is bizarre that the First Minister told us earlier that the Peacemakers Museum had nothing to do with the Executive Office given that the former permanent secretary of that Department had previously conceded that TEO: ‘did not carry out due diligence in relation to ensuring that the Hume family's views had been properly communicated’ to TEO and even said that TEO officials would welcome the opportunity to apologise for and address that with the Hume family. It appears that the First Minister has no issue with the rewriting of history,” he said.

The Speaker Edwin Poots responded: “It is never in order to mislead the House, and I say this to all Ministers: you must come to the House with the truth. That is absolutely critical to the integrity of the Assembly.

"I will do some background work on that and come back with a further ruling on the matter, Mr. Durkan, given that what you have raised is quite serious. Members should take their ease before we move to the next item of business.”

Following the exchanges Mickey Cooper, the museum's strategy manager, told the ‘Journal’ they had engaged with the Hume family from the inception of the project and had invited them take part in its content steering group. That offer remains open, he said.

Mr. Cooper said the museum tells the story of the peace process with a focus on the Bogside.

"We felt that to try to tell the story of the Bogside without reference to John Hume would not have been appropriate,” he said.

The £2.8m museum opened to the public in July. At the time the Hume family released a statement, outlining: “Pat Hume stated in an email to the Gasyard Trust on 14 April 2020 that: ‘..I return to the fundamental concept. If John were well, he would invite you to change from a focus on three politicians, two of whom represent one view’.”

Mr. Durkan also raised the museum at Stormont on September 9, asking Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly: “Have any lessons been learned in Urban Villages from the Peacemakers Museum fiasco in Derry, where the Executive Office has admitted failures in due diligence, allowing that project to use and abuse the name and image of John Hume against the express wishes of the Hume family?”