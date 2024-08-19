Eastwood pays tribute to Doug Beattie after UUP leader resigns over ‘irreconcilable differences’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to Doug Beattie who has resigned as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party citing ‘irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers’.

"Doug and I have different politics but I’ve always admired his candour and commitment to working together in the interests of the people we represent. I know this won’t be the end of his political contribution but hope he enjoys some more time to spend with his loving family,” the SDLP leader and Foyle MLA stated.

In a lengthy statement Mr. Beattie said leading the UUP has been a huge honour.

"I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster.

Doug Beattie. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords.

"This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government,” he said.

The Upper Bann MLA became the 18th leader of the UUP – a position once held by Edward Carson and James Craig – when he took over from Steve Aiken in 2021.

He said he hoped the UUP can now re-establish itself as a parliamentary party in Westminster and ‘increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists’ voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard’.

Mr. Beattie spoke of the personal toll of leadership: “It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.”

The former Royal Irish Ranger alluded to internal differences that informed his decision to resign.

"It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader.

"Therefore, I shall stand down as the Party Leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.

"It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members.

"I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive UUP, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act,” he declared.