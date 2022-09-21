It’s that time of the year again as football fans who have eagerly been awaiting the new FIFA video game are handed their first experiences of the Ultimate Team mode.

EA Sports are set to release the FIFA 23 Web App today (Wednesday 21 September), as well as the FIFA Companion App which players can download on smart devices.

With the full release now just over a week away, the game developer is giving players an early chance to build their FIFA Ultimate Team squads and open packs.

Official player ratings have been coming out in dribs and drabs over the last few weeks as fans have built anticipation for the latest addition to the franchise.

Now they’ll be able to get their hands on some of their favourite players with a whole host of free packs and early features available ahead of release.

Here’s everything you need to know, including the time the Web App will be available to access and what free packs players are set to receive in their FUT accounts.

What is the FIFA 23 Web App release time?

The FIFA 23 Web App is set to be launched on Wednesday 21 September, and although there is no official release time, it is expected it will be available from 6pm in the UK.

This has often been the time in the day EA Sports has released new packs, the Team of the Week, and other promotions on previous FIFA games.

The FIFA 23 Companion App, which will be available on iOS and Android devices, is set to launch the following day, on Thursday 22 September.

What free packs will players receive on the FIFA 23 Web App?

Upon accessing the FIFA 23 Web App for the first time, players will receive a standard starter pack. This usually consists of one rare gold player and an array of other non-rare gold, silver and bronze players.

Those who have played FIFA Ultimate Team previously will be welcomed with additional rewards for their loyalty, with the quality of these depending on how many editions of the game players have accessed.

These reward packs often contain a greater number of rare gold players, giving fans a higher chance of ‘packing’ some of the highest-rated in the game.

If EA Sports continues its traditional approach, players will also receive daily rewards for simply logging on to the web app. These include packs, coins, and FUT Draft tokens.

How to get the FIFA 23 Web App

The FIFA 23 Web App can be easily accessed on laptops, computers and similar devices by going to the official EA Sports FIFA website .

As previously mentioned, users can also download the Companion App by searching ‘FIFA Companion App’ on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Those who already have the Companion App from previous editions of the game will not have to download it again – it will automatically update to the latest version.

Who are the 23 highest-rated players on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

EA Sport revealed their top 23 FUT players for FIFA 23 - the top five includes Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

One of the first lists of player ratings released by EA Sports was the 23 highest-rated in the entire game. These included:

Karim Benzema - 91 - Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski - 91 - Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe - 91 - PSG

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 - Manchester City

Lionel Messi - 91 - PSG

Mohamed Salah - 90 - Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo - 90 - Manchester United

Thibaut Courtois - 90 - Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer - 90 - Bayern Munich

Neymar Jr - 89 - PSG

Heung Min Son - 89 - Spurs

Sadio Mane - 89 - Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich - 89 - Bayern Munich

Casemiro - 89 - Manchester United

Alisson - 89 - Liverpool

Harry Kane - 89 - Spurs

Ederson - 89 - Manchester City

N’Golo Kante - 89 - Chelsea

Jan Oblak - 89 - Atletico Madrid

Erling Haaland - 88 - Manchester City

Toni Kroos - 88 - Real Madrid

Marquinhos - 88 - PSG

When will FIFA 23 be released?

FIFA 23 is out on Friday 30 September 2022 on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Steam . Pre-orders are now available through online stores or at your local video game retailer.

Those who want to play the game a week earlier can sign up to EA Play , which allows early access to the game from Friday 23 September 2022.