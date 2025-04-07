Top 20 most common family road trip frustrations

Toilet stops and poor mobile signal were top road trip bugbears | Shutterstock

Constant cries of "Are we there yet?", frequent toilet stops – and poor mobile signal are some of the biggest irritations on family road trips.

A study of 1,500 regular road-tripping parents of kids under 16 revealed complaints of boredom and the constant battle to keep younger passengers entertained were some of the top struggles.

But in a sign of the times, more modern issues such as a lack of internet and poor sat nav directions also featured in the top 20 list.

Unexpected road closures and subsequent heavy traffic were the most irritating issues on a trip.

Snacks running out was another annoying occurrence, according to 23 per cent.

The research, commissioned to celebrate the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, also found that the question "Are we there yet?" is asked five times on the typical journey lasting more than 50 miles.

More than a tenth (11 per cent) admitted to hearing this over 10 times during a typical road trip, with 17 per cent saying it is the most annoying phrase to hear, followed by "I need the toilet" (16 per cent) and "I'm bored" (13 per cent).

Which UK region is most irritable?

Families in the West Midlands are the most impatient with 20 per cent asking ‘Are we nearly there yet?’ in half an hour or less, and 44 per cent ask the question before an hour in.

While 16 per cent those in the East of England are the most likely to hear this more than 10 times on a typical road trip.

Annika Bizon, spokesperson for the phone brand, said: “Working out how to keep your children entertained in the car can be as stressful as planning a family trip itself.

“Parents often need technology like tablets to be an additional travel companion for long journeys, helping the entire family to beat both boredom and frustration.

“It’s not about filling the time; it’s about enriching the journey for everyone in the car.”

Loading up a tablet with films, TV shows, and games was the most common solution to combating boredom and frustration on a long journey (40 per cent).

While packing healthy snacks (34 per cent), classic car games (32 per cent), and setting challenges like spotting certain coloured cars or road signs (28 per cent) were other methods they had up their sleeve.

But 86 per cent also said access to WiFi or mobile data was crucial to the smooth running of a journey, with respondents embarking on a lengthy trip behind the wheel three times a year.

To be considered as a “road trip”, a jaunt will take at least two hours in the car and cover more than 150 miles, with the longest with the kids in the back averaging 362 miles.

An average of two stops would be taken and three arguments or disagreements would be had, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Technology is key to a trip, as 55 per cent of families rate tablets as their go-to travel tech gadget.

In fact, 48 per cent claim tech helps keep the kids be quiet so they can concentrate on driving, and 27 per cent think it engages the whole family in a shared activity.

Father of three and Diversity member, Jordan Banjo, says: “As a dad of three, ‘Are we there yet?’ is a familiar soundtrack in my car.

“It’s not about keeping the kids quiet; it’s about making those long drives fun for everyone.”

Top 20 most common family road trip frustrations

Unexpected road closures or heavy traffic Complaints of boredom Kids repeatedly asking, "Are we there yet?" Struggling to keep younger children entertained Sibling arguments and bickering Motion sickness and travel sickness complaints Frequent toilet stops Poor mobile signal or no internet for entertainment Snacks running out too soon or making a mess Difficulty finding a suitable place to stop for food or breaks Unexpected tantrums or mood swings Forgotten items causing stress (e.g. favourite toy, charger) Lack of comfortable sleeping positions leading to crankiness Complaints about the route being too long or not scenic enough Children kicking the back of seats Car temperature disagreements (too hot/too cold) Loud music or conflicting music tastes Unreliable or confusing satnav directions Backseat drivers offering unwanted advice Pets in the car causing distractions or discomfort