United Wines tees up partnership with Slieve Donard

As the town of Newcastle prepares for a festival of golf ahead of the Irish Open at Royal County Down (September 11-15), leading Northern Ireland drinks distributor United Wines has teed up a partnership with Slieve Donard, a Marine & Lawn Hotel & Resort, located just steps from the course.

Keeping golf enthusiasts and visitors refreshed, the partnership will bring a selection of United Wines’ most popular brands on draught – such as Heineken®, Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Cruzcampo and Beavertown Neck Oil - along with bottled products, including the popular Heineken® 0.0, one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing alcohol-free brands to Slieve Donard, including the hotel’s restaurant and bar, The Percy French.

Built in 1898, Slieve Donard is part of Marine & Lawn Hotels and Resorts, a collection of hotels and resorts set along some of the world’s most coveted courses.

Slieve Donard was acquired by AJ Capital Partners to be the fifth hotel in the Marine & Lawn collection in 2021. Following renovations, the property now boasts an elegant new look, inspired by its impressive 126-year history, with reimagined lobby spaces, guest rooms, restaurants and bars that channel Slieve Donard’s original splendour.

Ewan Plenderleith, General Manager of the Slieve Donard, and Matthew Fitzpatrick of United Wines

“Partnering with United Wines is a natural fit for Marine & Lawn. Their exceptional offerings seamlessly align with our brand’s commitment to quality, enhancing the experience we strive to deliver to our guests. We’re excited to see this collaboration bring a new level of elegance to our properties,” said Ewan Plenderleith, General Manager of the Slieve Donard.

United Wines Managing Director Martin McAuley also welcomed the new partnership.

“We are proud to supply one of the country’s finest luxury resorts with some of the world's finest premium lagers, in what is a perfect match ahead of the Irish Open,” said Martin.

“The timing couldn’t be better as Newcastle looks forward to welcoming a host of golfing superstars and tens of thousands of visitors over the coming weeks – all of whom will have an opportunity to enjoy a range of world class lagers, and cider, in the luxurious settings of the iconic Slieve Donard which under new management has really embraced the game of golf and its proximity to what is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, golf courses in the world,” he added.

To mark the new partnership, United Wines will be erecting a premium marquee, adjacent to the famous Percy French bar, with live music every night of the Irish Open from Thursday September 12 until the closing day’s play on Sunday September 15.

Heineken® will also be supplying lager within the grounds of Royal County Down for Irish Open spectators. The Heineken® brand has a long association with sport, from football to Formula 1, and has served its lager portfolio at some of the world’s best golf destinations.