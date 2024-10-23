The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is released on Thursday - here's what you can expect

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar | M&S

The best-selling beauty advent calendar from Marks & Spencer will be launched on Thursday (October 24) - here’s what’s inside and how to get your hands on one.

The M&S beauty calendar is an annual treat for beauty lovers - and this year it contains £300-worth of goods with six full-size products. With 25 treats handpicked by beauty experts, you’ll find creams, skincare, haircare and make up from top brands.

What’s in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?

This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip - 200ml (full-size)

Floral Street Vanilla Orchid Perfume - 10ml

REN EverCalm Cleansing Milk - 50ml

Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask - 15ml

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5 in 1 Style Treatment - 60ml

Nails Inc Cranberry Me Merry - 10ml

Nails Inc Nude in Noelle - 10ml

Discover Velvet Amber Eau de Toilette - 10ml

Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm - 15ml

Cowshed Relax Calming Body Lotion - 100ml

Color Wow Colour Security Shampoo - 75ml

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer - 40ml

Fresh Elements Glow Day Dream - 15ml

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Masque - 25ml

How do I buy one?

The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar hits the shops and M&S online this Thursday (October 24), and you can pick one up for £50 if you spend £35 on clothing, home and beauty in store or online.

Check out alternative beauty advent calendars such as the No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar (£60) and the 2024 Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar (£88).