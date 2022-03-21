Boyd Rankin takes over as new North West Warriors head coach

Former Ireland pace bowler Boyd Rankin has been appointed North West Warriors Head Coach/Pathway Performance Manager. Picture by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The former dual International bowler, who has over 150 caps for Ireland, will surely prove to be a popular choice among the local cricket fraternity, and, just as importantly, within the current Warriors squad.

Rankin has been an integral part of the Warriors coaching team for the past year and, alongside coaching stints at Warwickshire and Lisburn, will have served to provide the experience for the task ahead following Gary Wilson’s recent appointment to the Irish senior coaching team.

After a successful playing career for Derbyshire, Warwickshire, England and Ireland, Rankin was delighted to have now moved into a coaching role.

“I am very excited to be taking over as Warriors Head Coach and Performance Pathway Manger,” he stated.

“I have been in the role on the interim basis for the last four months and I have really enjoyed coaching all age groups and helping develop the pathway system further so the players are ready for North West Cricket.

“I want to build on the good work Gary has done last year and hopefully my International and county experience can help continue the progress made seen here in the last year at senior level.

“I would love to see as many North West players represent Ireland as possible in the future and this is why the pathway system and emerging levels are so important moving forward.

“I would like to thank Peter and the NWCU board for giving me the opportunity to take on this role that I am passionate about and thank Gary for his help while he was head coach.”

There is a clear feel of continuity to the appointment with Rankin committing to taking the reins at least until the end of 2024.

Union General Manager, Peter McCartney said he was in no doubt they had the right man in place to take things forward.

“We are very pleased to confirm Boyd as the full-time Head Coach,” stated McCartney.

“He’s done an excellent job over the last few months as Interim Head Coach and was the outstanding candidate for the role.

“Boyd has enjoyed an extensive career at both County and International level and having someone with that sort experience will only benefit us in the North West.

“Last year was obviously a very successful year for the Warriors with trophies at both Senior and U17 level, new International call-ups and five girls breaking into the Super Series squads.

“We are all looking to build on that and it’s an exciting time in the North West for all of our coaching and playing groups.