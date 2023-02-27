The podcast proved a big hit with fans on week one and the pair are back to look at last Friday evening's win over Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and the somewhat subdued atmosphere in the ground, as well as a quick round-up from the rest of the games in League of Ireland Premier Division.

For the second week in succession, Mr McLaughlin has a go at Shelbourne after their disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, with Damien Duff's side the only team in the top flight who still haven't scored this season. In fact only Shels and First Division men, Treaty United, are still waiting to hit the back of the net in the Premier and First Divisions.

Title winning talk from this Derry City fan after Friday night’s victory over Cork City.

And, as Derry prepare for this Friday night's huge encounter against Shamrock Rovers, the duo talk about the Candy Stripes' chances of securing a 'statement win' at Tallaght Stadium.

Fats fanboy Collins also reveals he knew that Patrick McEleney was going to score against Cork after spying a ‘wonder strike’ in the warm-up! Unfortunately Collins wasn't sharp enough himself to capture the effort on video so the less said about that the better!

Roving reporter Luke McCallion adds his input with got some great reaction from Derry supporters after the 2-0 win while also grabbing quick chat with club chairman Philip O'Doherty, who reveals his unusual lucky charm!

The injury worries that Ruaidhrí Higgins and his back-room team must be having after Adam O’Reilly joined the likes of Michael Duffy, Cameron McJannet and Cameron Dummigan on the treatment table are another bone of contention for Collins and McLaughlin to get their teeth into.

There's praise for the City manager for how he's bravely coped with the recent passing of his brother Kevin as Collins and McLaughlin look at how things will work with Higgins rightfully taking a step back from things this week to travel to Sweden.