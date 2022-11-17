"I have total confidence in Ruaidhri," said Mr O'Doherty. "If he asked me for an increase in the budget and explains why, it's like any business, if someone explains why they need to invest in a computer or a machine or something then if it makes sense then you get the investment."

Based on the July Transfer Window in particularly where Higgins brought in Mark Connolly, Sadou Diallo, Ryan Graydon and Cian Kavanagh, all of whom have enjoyed instant success, the chairman has placed his full trust in the manager.

"If you look at that last transfer window and the players we brought in, it was unreal. It was probably the best I've seen in 10 years in terms of the quality. There's no mistake about that.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins will be fully backed in the transfer market.

"Any time you make a decision there's an element of risk. Anyone who doesn't want to take a risk will never make a decision and will go nowhere.

"It was Ruaidhri's biggest occasion as a first team manager. He was there as a player with Derry City and Dundalk. He had bene in the backroom setup in the Republic of Ireland team but this time he was the man and he certainly passed the test.

"In terms of the future, we have a fabulous opportunity now building on the strength we have and with Ruaidhri leading the charge. And that is a young team. I'm very confident for the future.

"There will be discussions this week and next week. I think Ruaidhri needs a bit of family time off because he's been totally focussed this past few weeks but it has to be done, it's the career he's in.

