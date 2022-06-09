Celtronic returns with Chic, Paula Temple, Henrik Schwarz among highlights

This year’s festival is set to be the best yet with a stunning line-up of talent gathering in Derry from Sunday, June 26 to Sunday, July 3 for eight days and nights of music events, workshops, recording projects and much more.

The festival will open with a massive outdoor party at St. Columb's Park on Sunday, June 26 headlined by the legendary NILE RODGERS & CHIC. Support acts include HOUSEPLANTS, the latest act from Bell X1 singer Paul Noonan and Daithí. The opening night concert will be followed with an afterparty with Celtronic favourite MOVE D.

Paula Temple. Photo: Julia Gunther

On Wednesday, June 29, The Nerve Centre stage will be two legendary artists who remain at the forefront of today’s electronic music scene. DJ STINGRAY 313, the electro, masked Godfather from Detroit and PAULA TEMPLE, the self-confessed noisician who specialises in a noisy, phantasmagoric techno sound, where the dial is rarely turned below 200% and every moment of silence seems deafening.

Ilian Tape has been one of the best record labels on the planet for the last fifteen years. Label heads Zenker Brothers and Skee Mask make the journey from Munich-Germany for their Celtronic debut at Sandinos on Thursday June 30.

Dealing primarily in techno with influences from dubstep to drum and bass, the output ranges from the bass-loaded bangers to the blissed-out ambient ends of the spectrum.

Henrik Schwarz

Celtronic returns to The Guildhall on Friday, July 1 where one of the best live acts in electronic music, HENRIK SCHWARZ from Innervisions-Berlin will be joined by label mate TRIKK for this unmissable party. KALEEKARMA, one of India's finest selectors and Derry producer NAZIR complete the line-up.

DVS1, one of techno’s truly exceptional and most well-respected artists, and SURGEON, one of the most inventive, intuitive DJs out there headline a massive night at The Nerve Centre on Saturday 2nd July alongside AARON THOMAS and MOUNT PALOMAR and SHAY WHELAN.

Celtronic 2022 will come to a close with a spectacular line-up that includes DJ sets from CALL SUPER, LUKE UNA and CROMBY. More info on the closing party soon.

As part of Celtronic’s ongoing collaboration with Indian promoters Boxout.fm, ‘Delhi to Derry: Together In Sound' will see a selection of India’s best electronic music artists including Stain, Lush Lata and Kaleekarma performing alongside and collaborating with Derry artists at Celtronic 2022.

Nile Rodgers

The initiative is funded by British Council’s prestigious Connections Through Culture scheme and will see electronic music artists from Derry visiting India later this year to perform and collaborate with Indian artists.

As always, Celtronic 2022 will feature DJ sets, live performances and showcases from some of Ireland’s best DJ’s, producers, record labels and clubnights including Cartin, Bekuz x Influx, Mount Palomar, Twitch – Belfast, The Fully Automatic Model and Queen & Disco.

Celtronic remains one of the best value festivals of its kind in Ireland with an Access All Events ticket costing £55 while nightly admission will cost between £10-£20. Tickets are available now online at eventbrite.com. For more info, check www.celtronicfestival.com, www.facebook.com/celtronicfestival or follow @celtronic on Twitter.

DJ Stingray

Celtronic 2022 would not be possible without the support of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Arts Council NI and British Council.

Surgeon