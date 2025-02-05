What time is Amandaland on TV tonight? BBC channel and schedule guide
- Motherland spin-off Amandaland starts on the BBC tonight.
- Lucy Punch reprises her role as Amanda in the new comedy.
- Episodes will air weekly - but you can watch the full boxset already.
The BBC’s brand new comedy series Amandaland is set to begin in just a few hours. A spin-off of the fan favourite show Motherland - it sees old characters return as well as plenty of new faces.
Announced last year, the six part series sees Lucy Punch reprise her role as Amanda as she navigates downsizing and parenting teenagers. It will air weekly on BBC and can be streamed on iPlayer.
Here’s what time the first episode will start and which channel it is on. All you need to know:
Is Amandaland a spin-off of Motherland?
The BBC’s new comedy series is a spin-off of the popular Motherland, which ran from 2017 to 2022. Announced in 2024, it sees Lucy Punch reprise her role as Amanda from that previous show.
What time is Amandaland on TV?
The show will make its debut on BBC tonight (February 5). It is due to start at 9pm and episodes will run for 30 minutes each.
The Motherland spin-off will be followed by the new season of Am I Being Unreasonable? It is due to start at 9.30pm and will run until 10pm.
Which channel is Amandaland on?
If you are wondering where to find Amandaland on your TV tonight. It will be live on BBC One, it has been confirmed.
You can also watch the episode on catch via iPlayer after it has aired. So if you can’t watch it at 9pm, you also have that option.
How to watch the full season of Amandaland early?
All of the episodes of BBC’s new comedy series Amandaland are already available to watch on iPlayer. The full boxset dropped on the morning of February 5 - so you can binge it all in one go, or save it as a weekly TV treat.
