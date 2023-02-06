News you can trust since 1772
Dónal O'Brien closes down Michael Hughes.
Dónal O'Brien closes down Michael Hughes.

31 photographs of Derry City’s clash with Manchester City in January 1992

On Thursday, January 23, player-manager Peter Reid brought his Manchester City side to the Brandywell for a mid-winter friendly clash.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

The Candystripes were beaten 2-0 by a side who would go on to finish fifth in the last ever edition of the old Football League First Division – 12 points behind the English champions Leeds United F.C.

Here is a selection of photographs from the occasion.

1. Manchester City striker Niall Quinn meets a fan when he visited Derry in January 1992.

Photo: archive

2. Manchester City player-manager Peter Reid signs autographs for young fans during the club's visit to the Brandywell.

Photo: archive

3. A battle for possession during the Candystripes' clash with Manchester City.

Photo: archive

4. A presentation of a commemorative vase ahead of Derry City's clash with Manchester City in January 1992.

Photo: archive

