31 photographs of Derry City’s clash with Manchester City in January 1992

On Thursday, January 23, player-manager Peter Reid brought his Manchester City side to the Brandywell for a mid-winter friendly clash.
The Candystripes were beaten 2-0 by a side who would go on to finish fifth in the last ever edition of the old Football League First Division – 12 points behind the English champions Leeds United F.C.
Here is a selection of photographs from the occasion.
1. Manchester City striker Niall Quinn meets a fan when he visited Derry in January 1992.
Photo: archive
2. Manchester City player-manager Peter Reid signs autographs for young fans during the club's visit to the Brandywell.
Photo: archive
3. A battle for possession during the Candystripes' clash with Manchester City.
Photo: archive
4. A presentation of a commemorative vase ahead of Derry City's clash with Manchester City in January 1992.
Photo: archive