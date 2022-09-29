The streets of Derry and their names - G

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

1. Galliagh Park (Páirc Bhaile na gCailleach). Galliagh is a shortened form of Ballynagalliagh/Baile na gCailleach. The land was farmed for the support of a convent (Bryson). Note that this estate is in Shantallow townland, not Ballynagalliagh.

2. Great James Street (Sráid Mhór Shéamais). Named after Rev. James Knox, headmaster of Foyle College. This street was built after Little James Street, which had previously been called James Street (Bryson).

3. Garden City (Cathair Ghairdíneach). Garden Cities were a model for new towns current in the 1890s, aimed at wiping out disease by separating residential areas from industrial areas and giving each house a front and back garden.

4. Glenabbey Cottages (Iostáin Ghleann na Mainistreach). Perhaps named after the Dominican Priory in this area (c.1274-c1540), as was Abbey House.