Flags removed from Waterside roadways after engagement between politicians, community workers and volunteers

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 17:02 BST
Progress has been made on removing flags from lamp-posts and telegraph poles in the Waterside following engagements between local councillors, community workers and volunteers.

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said she was pleased to be able to gain consensus for the removal of ‘all the flags’ from the Waterside’s arterial routes and some estates following weeks of engagement.

"I want to thank everyone who engaged with this process, especially Building Communities Network who supported this work and hired the machinery to have the flags removed safely.

"Unfortunately a few flags were not able to be removed due to traffic management at their locations, however these will hopefully be removed manually in the coming days,” the Waterside councillor said.

A UVF flag flying in the Waterside during the summer.A UVF flag flying in the Waterside during the summer.
A UVF flag flying in the Waterside during the summer.

The flying of flags has drawn criticism from both nationalist and unionist citizens in the Waterside in the past.

Nationalists have described the erection of loyalist paramilitary flags as intimidatory. Unionists have on occasion lamented the disrespect shown to the Union Flag when cheap banners are left in rags at the top of lamp-posts.

Protocols regarding the flying and removal of flags were agreed at various times in the past.

Ald. McMorris said: “My intention is to be able to keep this engagement going in order to adopt a protocol for the putting up and the removal of flags, helping to respect and celebrate our culture in future years.

"I’m sure most of you will agree that seeing our flags hanging in tatters is disrespectful to our culture and identity.”

She thanked the volunteers who gave their time to remove the flags in what she described as dark and damp conditions.

