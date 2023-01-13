OPINION: Legacy of Bloody Sunday all around us
As we prepare to again commemorate the horrific events of January 30, 1972, it is clear the seismic impact of that day continues to reverberate.
Despite being born in 1996, Bloody Sunday was one of the key issues which raised my political awareness.
I could recognise the impact it had, both physically in terms of murals and the monument, but also psychologically.
Being brought to marches as a child, visiting the museum and listening to John Kelly made me realise the true impact of the horrific crime perpetrated on our people.
It made me recognise the lack of British justice in Ireland and the need to stand up for ordinary people. It directly led me into political activism and understanding the reasons people marched that day in opposition to their treatment by the British state.
I am very proud to now be a member of the Bloody Sunday Trust and have seen first hand their fantastic work across Derry and beyond in raising awareness of Bloody Sunday and of other massacres carried by the British Army, including the atrocities in Springhill and Ballymurphy.
That work is ongoing. The legacy of Bloody Sunday is all around us and continues to inspire a sense of justice and solidarity for others for which this city is renowned.
That’s why it is so important that we continue to commemorate Bloody Sunday and again this year, there is a packed programme of events taking place. I would urge as many people as possible to attend and show that the demand for justice, for rights and equality is just as loud today as it was on that fateful day in 1972.