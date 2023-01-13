OPINION: Legacy of Bloody Sunday all around us

Despite being born in 1996, Bloody Sunday was one of the key issues which raised my political awareness.

I could recognise the impact it had, both physically in terms of murals and the monument, but also psychologically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being brought to marches as a child, visiting the museum and listening to John Kelly made me realise the true impact of the horrific crime perpetrated on our people.

Pádraig Delargy MLA

It made me recognise the lack of British justice in Ireland and the need to stand up for ordinary people. It directly led me into political activism and understanding the reasons people marched that day in opposition to their treatment by the British state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am very proud to now be a member of the Bloody Sunday Trust and have seen first hand their fantastic work across Derry and beyond in raising awareness of Bloody Sunday and of other massacres carried by the British Army, including the atrocities in Springhill and Ballymurphy.

That work is ongoing. The legacy of Bloody Sunday is all around us and continues to inspire a sense of justice and solidarity for others for which this city is renowned.

Advertisement Hide Ad