Pop princess Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to Benny Blanco after an 18-month relationship.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, is a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer who has worked on some of the biggest hits of recent years.

Born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, Blanco’s career has gone from making music in his bedroom to working with some of the world’s biggest artists. His talent and versatility have earned him a prominent place in the music industry, where he is known for creating chart-topping hits.

Blanco’s portfolio includes collaborations with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Justin Bieber. He has co-written and produced mega-hits such as Love Yourself by Justin Bieber, Tik Tok by Kesha, Teenage Dream Katy Perry, and Eastside, a song he released as a lead artist featuring Halsey and Khalid. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations and Songwriter of the Year awards.

In total he has worked on 29 total number-one songs, with artists including BTS, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Lana Del Rey, Miguel, Halsey, and Camila Cabello.

Blanco is also interested in cooking - in 2020 he and chef Matty Matheson debuted a new show, Matty and Benny Eat Out America, on Blanco's YouTube channel. The series had quests including YouTuber Kenny Beats, Lil Dicky, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, Laird Hamilton. It led to a cookbook being published this year called Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and this made the best-seller lists of The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

The couple got together in 2023 and have been tight-lipped about their relationship - but they have gone public with an Instagram post in which Gomez wrote “Forever begins now” with a picture of an engagement ring, and Blanco replied “Hey wait... that’s my wife”.

Gomez, who rose to fame through Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, has since become a global pop icon with hits like Come & Get It, Bad Liar, and Lose You to Love Me. She is also known for her candid discussions about mental health, which have endeared her to millions of fans worldwide.