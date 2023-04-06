The young girl is is reported to have been attacked by a number of other girls at around 5.20pm on Monday, April 3.

Police at Strand Road said the incident is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime, and officers are appealing to anyone who has information about this attack, or who witnessed it, to get in touch.

Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Darren Guy said he was appalled upon learning of the incident.

Alderman Darren Guy

"I was disgusted to learn of this sectarian attack on a young 12 year old Protestant girl whilst she was enjoying her first day of her Easter holidays along with her friends.

"To be chased through a shopping centre and then set upon in the way she was. A truly sickening attack, which saw both boys and girls continuously kick at her head and upper body, has left [the young victim] traumatised by the shocking experience,” he stated.

Ald. Guy said the young girl’s trauma was further compounded by the wide circulation of a video of the attack via social media channels.

"I would hope that after watching this video, that if parents notice any of their kids taking part in this attack, they would do the right thing and inform the PSNI,” he stated.

The Waterside councillor said it was dismaying that such an attack could happen just five days prior to the ‘moveable feast’ anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"This week marks 25 years of the Belfast Agreement; Sectarianism is still rife throughout Northern Ireland. We have never dealt with the issue of sectarian hatred in our society. This needs to change."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the young victim and her family were at the forefront of his thoughts.

“This is a deeply disturbing attack on a young girl, simply because of her religion. There can be no place for sectarianism in our society,” he stated.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin also condemned the incident.

"It's deeply upsetting to hear reports that a 12-year-old girl was the victim of a violent sectarian attack in the city centre. We send the girl and her family our solidarity.

"It's deeply troubling that other young children would do this. But children are not responsible for sectarianism that everyday engulfs our lives, and theirs,” he stated, blaming persistent sectarian divisions in the North at a societal level.

Investigating officer Sergeant McCollam said: "Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community.

"We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.

"We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society. There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously."