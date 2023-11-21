Derry Gaza solidarity protest planned for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Palestinian solidarity campaigners are to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on Saturday with a march through Derry city centre to demand ‘an end to the genocide in Gaza’.

The demonstration will assemble at 2pm at Bishop’s Gate for a march to Guildhall Square.

It has been organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and will also mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

One of the March organisers, Goretti Horgan, said: “All wars affect women and girls in specific and devastating ways. The relentless bombing is terrifying to children but the situation in Gaza is made immeasurably worse by the siege which means no clean water, no food, fuel,

A rally in solidarity with the children of Gaza at the Guildhall.

medical care and so on.

"There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women and girls in Gaza. They’ve had no ante-natal care for almost two months and now have to give birth without electricity or medical supplies and often without the most basic hygiene.

"Many babies are arriving prematurely because of the bombardment. Too many women are miscarrying because of injuries while others are having caesarean sections without anaesthetic.

A Palestinian woman carries bread outside a UN school in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

"We know the war has already led to increased maternal and infant mortality and morbidity, and it is likely to get even worse unless the bombing stops and urgent humanitarian aid is allowed in.

"Although there is little data on current trends in Gaza, women and girls typically are at increased risk of sexual violence in times of armed conflict and there have been reports of women who are fleeing Al-Shifa hospital being forced to strip and being humiliated by the occupying army. This is a violation for any woman or girl but especially violating for Muslim women.

"Families are rationing water because Israel has cut off water supplies and electricity to Gaza’s civilian population, which amounts to collective punishment, a war crime.

"According to the UN, only a small fraction of the water supplied by Israel is getting through, and only in southern Gaza. Lack of clean water is a crisis for parents – usually mothers – trying to feed babies.

Displaced Palestinians take shelter in a UN school in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, on November 21, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

"Access to water and to safe sanitation facilities is also essential for women and girls managing their menstrual hygiene. When those needs are unmet it can lead to serious infections, including hepatitis B and thrush.

"Women and girls in shelters face particular difficulty accessing supplies and facilities, and lack of awareness about menstrual health, especially among men and boys, likely compounds difficulties they face", said Ms. Horgan.

Chair of the Derry IPSC branch, Catherine Hutton said: "All of this poses additional risks to health and life for women and girls. Their suffering is one more reason that Israel’s allies, especially the United States, should press it urgently to end the bombing, restore the flow of electricity and water, allow fuel into Gaza, and open its crossings for humanitarian aid. Saturday's march aims to put pressure on politicians across the globe to put pressure on Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza."

A picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli bombardment on the northern Palestinian territory on November 21, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

At a vigil for Gaza on Monday night Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue described the strip as a ‘graveyard of children’.

She said there must be international action to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

She was speaking at a rally in solidarity for the children of Gaza in Guildhall Square.

She said: “Once again, we stand here in support of the Palestinian people who are still facing an Israeli bombardment from land and air.

“We are heartbroken for the mothers, the fathers, the grandparents whose children have been robbed from them by the Israeli military.

“This week we have seen more savagery against the civilian population in Gaza with hospitals targeted and men, women and children slaughtered.

“More than 5,500 children are dead in Gaza. 5,500 innocent children’s lives taken away. 5,500 futures denied. 5,500 children never given the chance to flourish.

“That is the price of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

“As a mother and grandmother, it breaks my heart to watch the pain and suffering of mothers helplessly saying goodbye to their child.

“Gaza is now a graveyard of children.

“A Palestinian child’s life taken every ten minutes.

“Carpet bombing civilians and massacring children in their thousands is not defence.

“They are war crimes. They are collective punishment. They are barbaric. And we must never be silent while these actions continue.

“We say clearly: stop the bombing of Gaza. Stop the blockade of Gaza. End the occupation, illegal settlements and apartheid.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire and dialogue now.

“Where is the protection in international law for the thousands of children killed in Gaza? For the Gazan mother who will never watch her child grow old?

“No more can Israel be allowed to act with impunity. Now is the time for action.

“Now is the time for action and it must start with the Irish government referring Israel to the International Criminal Court. And they should send the Israeli ambassador home.”

Speaking on Monday Secretary-General António Guterres said that in all the reports issued during his tenure, on children in conflict, it was clear that the current war in Gaza has seen thousands of child deaths - compared with hundreds, in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Latest reports from health authorities indicate that more than 13,000 civilians in total have died in the enclave since the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas, and subsequent Israeli offensive.

“This is what matters. We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I have been Secretary-General.”