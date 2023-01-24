News you can trust since 1772
64 photographs of Derry City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea F.C. at the Brandywell in July 1992

In July 1992 Ian Porterfield brought Chelsea F.C. to the Brandywell for a pre-season friendly match against Roy Coyle’s Derry City F.C.

By Kevin Mullan
14 minutes ago

The match finished 1-1 with Derry striker Mark Ennis getting on the scoresheet for the Candystripes and centre-half Paul Curran putting through his own net for the Chelsea goal.

Among the household names lining out for The Blues on Tuesday, July 21, were Dave Beasant, Frank Sinclair, Paul Elliott, Steve Clarke, Graeme Le Saux, Vinnie Jones, Andy Townsend and Eddie Newton.

The managers would have known one another from their days playing in the old English Third Division in the 1970s. Both enjoyed spells at Sheffield Wednesday but at different times.

Here is a selection of pictures from the exhibition match.

Irish international midfielder Andy Townsend in action for Chelsea at the Brandywell.

Irish international midfielder Andy Townsend in action for Chelsea at the Brandywell.

Photo: archive

Photo Sales

Paul Elliott rises above Dónal O'Brien

Paul Elliott rises above Dónal O'Brien

Photo: archive

Photo Sales

Paul Curran in action against Chelsea.

Paul Curran in action against Chelsea.

Photo: archive

Photo Sales

Derry's Gregory Kearney challenges Chelsea's Steve Clarke in the air.

Derry's Gregory Kearney challenges Chelsea's Steve Clarke in the air.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
