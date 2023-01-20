News you can trust since 1772
Paul Curran puts in a crunching tackle on Peter Beardsley
Paul Curran puts in a crunching tackle on Peter Beardsley

23 photographs of Derry City’s clash with Everton in February 1992

Ireland’s Kevin Sheedy, Scotland’s Pat Nevin, Wales’ Neville Southall and England’s Peter Beardsley and Tony Cottee lined out for the ‘Toffees’ in a mid-season friendly against Roy Coyle’s Derry City F.C.

By Kevin Mullan
5 hours ago

Martin Keown, who received his first England cap that month, also travelled.

Here is a selection of photographs from the occasion.

1. Everton's Kevin Sheedy with the match mascot.

2. Ballboys pictured with Everton stars including Peter Beardsley and Neville Southall.

3. Derry City winger Gregory Kearney with the match mascot.

4. Everton manager Howard Kendall leads his players off the Brandywell turf.

