Ireland’s Kevin Sheedy, Scotland’s Pat Nevin, Wales’ Neville Southall and England’s Peter Beardsley and Tony Cottee lined out for the ‘Toffees’ in a mid-season friendly against Roy Coyle’s Derry City F.C.
Martin Keown, who received his first England cap that month, also travelled.
Here is a selection of photographs from the occasion.
1. Everton's Kevin Sheedy with the match mascot.
Everton's Kevin Sheedy with the match mascot.
Photo: archive
2. Ballboys pictured with Everton stars including Peter Beardsley and Neville Southall.
Ballboys pictured with Everton stars including Peter Beardsley and Neville Southall.
Photo: archive
3. Derry City winger Gregory Kearney with the match mascot.
Derry City winger Gregory Kearney with the match mascot.
Photo: archive
4. Everton manager Howard Kendall leads his players off the Brandywell turf.
Everton manager Howard Kendall leads his players off the Brandywell turf.
Photo: archive