The last days of the old Foyle Street market in 18 pictures – 1993
Do you mind the old Foyle Street market?
By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago
Formerly situated at the corner of Orchard Street and Foyle Street it was bustling centre of trade for years.
Its set up their stalls for the last time in early 1993. Shortly afterwards work on the development of the Foyleside Shopping Centre began and the rest is history.
Here are a few photographs of the market from the ‘Journal’ archive.
22 pictures – Who did you take to the formal? St. Brigid's, Carn Community School and Foyle College - January 1998
20 pictures October 1997: Alex Ferguson and Mary McAleese were in town and big events for St. Mary’s and Na Magha
32 photographs of festivities from the home of Hallowe'en in the era of the Derry Girls - October 1997
Page 1 of 5