Do you mind the old Foyle Street market?

Formerly situated at the corner of Orchard Street and Foyle Street it was bustling centre of trade for years.

Its set up their stalls for the last time in early 1993. Shortly afterwards work on the development of the Foyleside Shopping Centre began and the rest is history.

Here are a few photographs of the market from the ‘Journal’ archive.

1 . A stall at the Foyle Street market. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . A brisk trade underway at the Foyle Street market. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Traders at the Foyle Street market. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Packing up at the Foyle Street market. Photo: Archive Photo Sales