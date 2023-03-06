News you can trust since 1772
The last days of the old Foyle Street market in 18 pictures – 1993

Do you mind the old Foyle Street market?

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

Formerly situated at the corner of Orchard Street and Foyle Street it was bustling centre of trade for years.

Its set up their stalls for the last time in early 1993. Shortly afterwards work on the development of the Foyleside Shopping Centre began and the rest is history.

Here are a few photographs of the market from the ‘Journal’ archive.

1. A stall at the Foyle Street market.

A stall at the Foyle Street market.

Photo: Archive

2. A brisk trade underway at the Foyle Street market.

A brisk trade underway at the Foyle Street market.

Photo: Archive

3. Traders at the Foyle Street market.

Traders at the Foyle Street market.

Photo: Archive

4. Packing up at the Foyle Street market.

Packing up at the Foyle Street market.

Photo: Archive

