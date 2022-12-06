News you can trust since 1772
McFarland Quay (Cé Mhic Pharthaláin). Named after Basil Alexander Talbot McFarland (1898-1986), Mayor 1938 and 1945-50.
The streets of Derry and their names - M

Have you ever wondered how some of Derry's streets got their names and what those names mean?

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

1. Moss Park (Páirc na Móna). The Moss was formerly an area of turf bog in Shantallow for common use by the city residents until it was cut out c1830

Photo: Archive

2. Moyola Drive (Céide Mhaigh Fhoghlach). Moyola is known mainly from the name of a river in S. Derry. Gregory Toner suggests Maigh Fhoghlach , 'plain of plundering' as the most likely interpretation for Moyola, though he admits that the second element is very uncertain. Bryson preferred Magh Dhula , similar to Magh Dola ('Dola's plain') which O'Donovan opted for, though this derivation was rejected by Séamas Ó Ceallaigh on the basis that the location of Magh Dola is incompatible with the Moyola River.

Photo: Supplied

3. Meenaleck Walk (Siúlán Mhín na Leice). Mín na Leice is a townland in the parish of Templecrone, Co. Donegal. The official anglicised spelling is Meenalecky, but Meenaleck is the more common anglicised spelling.

Photo: Supplied

4. Macartney Park (Páirc Mhic Chartaine). Named after John McCartney JP (1835-1912), whose family owned Pennyburn Mill 1865-1915 (Bryson).

Photo: Supplied

