2. Moyola Drive (Céide Mhaigh Fhoghlach). Moyola is known mainly from the name of a river in S. Derry. Gregory Toner suggests Maigh Fhoghlach , 'plain of plundering' as the most likely interpretation for Moyola, though he admits that the second element is very uncertain. Bryson preferred Magh Dhula , similar to Magh Dola ('Dola's plain') which O'Donovan opted for, though this derivation was rejected by Séamas Ó Ceallaigh on the basis that the location of Magh Dola is incompatible with the Moyola River.

Moyola Drive (Céide Mhaigh Fhoghlach). Moyola is known mainly from the name of a river in S. Derry. Gregory Toner suggests Maigh Fhoghlach , 'plain of plundering' as the most likely interpretation for Moyola, though he admits that the second element is very uncertain. Bryson preferred Magh Dhula , similar to Magh Dola ('Dola's plain') which O'Donovan opted for, though this derivation was rejected by Séamas Ó Ceallaigh on the basis that the location of Magh Dola is incompatible with the Moyola River.

Photo: Supplied