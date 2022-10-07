3. Kingsfort (Corrán Dhún Chonchobhair). There is King's Fort, a fine example of a rath in Kilhoyle townland, Balteagh parish, Co. Derry, which is likely to be the origin of this street name. "At Drumsurn near Limavady, one of the best preserved raths in Ulster stands, with a deep moat on the upper side and rills on the rath." (limavadytowns.com). The fort is mentioned several times in the Ordnance Survey Memoirs. "The earthen forts here are numerous. One of these, in the townland of Kilhoyle, is commonly called the King's Fort and by those speaking Irish Dún-chonchobhair. This fort was not improbably the seat of the family of O'Conor of Glen Given, from whose ancestor Kian the barony of Keenaght took its name." (OSM ix 19). It has been assumed the street is named after King's Fort in Balteagh, though it is possible it is named after a different fort, perhaps more local.

Kingsfort (Corrán Dhún Chonchobhair). There is King's Fort, a fine example of a rath in Kilhoyle townland, Balteagh parish, Co. Derry, which is likely to be the origin of this street name. "At Drumsurn near Limavady, one of the best preserved raths in Ulster stands, with a deep moat on the upper side and rills on the rath." (limavadytowns.com). The fort is mentioned several times in the Ordnance Survey Memoirs. "The earthen forts here are numerous. One of these, in the townland of Kilhoyle, is commonly called the King's Fort and by those speaking Irish Dún-chonchobhair. This fort was not improbably the seat of the family of O'Conor of Glen Given, from whose ancestor Kian the barony of Keenaght took its name." (OSM ix 19). It has been assumed the street is named after King's Fort in Balteagh, though it is possible it is named after a different fort, perhaps more local.

