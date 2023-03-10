News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Staff from Derry's Hairite hairdressing salon.
Staff from Derry's Hairite hairdressing salon.
Staff from Derry's Hairite hairdressing salon.

20 photographs of Derry from March 1993

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. took a break from the band’s ZOO TV tour to visit Derry, Annie Courtney held her charity ball at the Guildhall, prospective students had a look around during Magee College’s Open Day, and Ulsterbus workers went to a retreat at Termonbacca.

By Kevin Mullan
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:38pm

It was all happening in March 1993. Here is a selection of photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ 30 years ago.

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with Undertone and Carrellines drummer Billy Doherty, on right.

1. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with Undertone and Carrellines drummer Billy Doherty, on right.

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with Undertone and Carrellines drummer Billy Doherty, on right.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Foyle MP John Hume, British Secretary of State Patrick Mayhew and Mayor of Derry, at a Seagate press conference with Industrial Development Board (IDB) officials.

2. Foyle MP John Hume, British Secretary of State Patrick Mayhew and Mayor of Derry, at a Seagate press conference with Industrial Development Board (IDB) officials.

Foyle MP John Hume, British Secretary of State Patrick Mayhew and Mayor of Derry, at a Seagate press conference with Industrial Development Board (IDB) officials.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Drummers in arms Billy Doherty and Larry Mullen Jr.

3. Drummers in arms Billy Doherty and Larry Mullen Jr.

Drummers in arms Billy Doherty and Larry Mullen Jr.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with The Carrellines, from left, Damian Duffy, Billy Doherty and Paul McLoone.

4. Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with The Carrellines, from left, Damian Duffy, Billy Doherty and Paul McLoone.

Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with The Carrellines, from left, Damian Duffy, Billy Doherty and Paul McLoone.

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Derry