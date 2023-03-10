U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. took a break from the band’s ZOO TV tour to visit Derry, Annie Courtney held her charity ball at the Guildhall, prospective students had a look around during Magee College’s Open Day, and Ulsterbus workers went to a retreat at Termonbacca.
It was all happening in March 1993. Here is a selection of photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ 30 years ago.
1. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with Undertone and Carrellines drummer Billy Doherty, on right.
2. Foyle MP John Hume, British Secretary of State Patrick Mayhew and Mayor of Derry, at a Seagate press conference with Industrial Development Board (IDB) officials.
3. Drummers in arms Billy Doherty and Larry Mullen Jr.
4. Larry Mullen Jr. during a visit to the Big River recording studio with The Carrellines, from left, Damian Duffy, Billy Doherty and Paul McLoone.
