Staff from Derry's Hairite hairdressing salon.

20 photographs of Derry from March 1993

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. took a break from the band’s ZOO TV tour to visit Derry, Annie Courtney held her charity ball at the Guildhall, prospective students had a look around during Magee College’s Open Day, and Ulsterbus workers went to a retreat at Termonbacca.