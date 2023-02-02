3 . Petrie Way (Bealach Petrie). Names after George Petrie (1797-1866), landscape artist, archaeologist, Superintendent of the Ordnance Survey Topographical Department (Bryson). The website of An Coimisiún Logainmneacha does not give an Irish form of the name, though those of his colleagues are gaelicised. There are several streets in the Ballynashallog Ward named after people involved in the OS in the 1830s and 1840s when the first 6" series of maps were made. These are Colby Avenue, Drummond Park, Larcom Drive, O'Donovan Road and Petrie Way.

