32 photographs of Derry and Inishowen from April 1998

April 1998 will be forever remembered for the Good Friday Agreement which was signed on April 10.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

However, while the peace accord was being negotiated in Castle Buildings in Belfast, ordinary life continued in Derry with fashion shows, sponsored walks, school trips and a lot more besides.

Here is a selection of photographs that appeared in the Derry Journal at the time.

Participants at a fashion show in the White Horse Hotel.

Participants at a fashion show in the White Horse Hotel.

Dancers from the Mary Hill School of Ballet.

Enjoying a night out at the Bailey disco and night club.

