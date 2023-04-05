32 photographs of Derry and Inishowen from April 1998
April 1998 will be forever remembered for the Good Friday Agreement which was signed on April 10.
However, while the peace accord was being negotiated in Castle Buildings in Belfast, ordinary life continued in Derry with fashion shows, sponsored walks, school trips and a lot more besides.
Here is a selection of photographs that appeared in the Derry Journal at the time.
