Have you ever wondered how some of Derry's streets got their names and what those names mean?

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by Land and Property Services.

Queen's Quay (Sráid an Banríona). Named after the 19th century British monarch, Victoria. (Bryson).

Racecourse Road (Bóthar an Ráschúrsa). Named after the Ballyarnett racecourse (Bryson).

Richmond Crescent (Corrán Richmond). Named after Charles Lennox (1764-1819), Scottish aristocrat who was the 4th Duke of Richmond and Lennox (1806), and was Lord Lieutenant of Ireland from 1807 to 1813.

Rock Mills. (Muilte na Carraige). Located in the townland of Pennyburn. Named after the Rock, Samuel Gilliland's mill (Bryson).